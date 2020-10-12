All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

Keeping up with new music can be exhausting, even impossible. From the weekly album releases to standalone singles dropping on a daily basis, the amount of music is so vast it’s easy for something to slip through the cracks. Even following along with the Uproxx recommendations on a daily basis can be a lot to ask, so every Monday we’re offering up this rundown of the best new music this week. This week saw Doja Cat and Bebe Rexha team up, Reason drop his long-awaited album, and rising artists Kississippi and Petey making strong impressions. Yeah, it was a great week for new music. Check out the highlights below.

Doja Cat and Bebe Rexha — “Baby I’m Jealous” Not long after declaring that her third album is all done, Doja Cat returned with a new single, the Bebe Rexha-featuring “Baby I’m Jealous.” The groovy tune is a fun character-driven affair, with Rexha revealing her insecurities before Doja comes in as the full embodiment of them and assures Rexha it’s not her fault her man is lusting after her. Trey Songz — Back Home It hasn’t all been great for Trey Songz lately, as he revealed recently that he tested positive for COVID-19. Thankfully, he seems to be doing mostly okay, and he can now bask in a glow of a new album, Back Home. An expansive effort clocking in at about 70 minutes across 22 tracks, he peppered a handful of features throughout the tracklist, including guest spots from Swae Lee, Summer Walker, and Ty Dolla Sign.

Reason — New Beginnings The TDE roster is one of the most stacked and esteemed in hip-hop, and now Reason has dropped his first new release as part of the storied label. Aside from labelmates Ab-Soul, Isaiah Rashad, and Schoolboy Q, he also gets assists here from contemporaries like JID, Rapsody, and Vince Staples. Future Islands — As Long As You Are The band’s Samuel T. Herring recently told Uproxx about the new album, “This one was really about us capturing our vision and how we heard things and taking the time to do that. The Far Field was just so rushed that we didn’t want to have that happen again, that there was a deadline that decided when the album was done. We wanted to decide when the album was done.”

Dinner Party — Dinner Party: Dessert Terrace Martin, Robert Glasper, 9th Wonder, and Kamasi Washington have linked up to form one of the year’s more interesting supergroups, Dinner Party. After releasing their self-titled album earlier this year, the group has returned with a more guest-packed version of it: Dinner Party: Dessert features new contributions from Herbie Hancock, Cordae, Snoop Dogg, Rapsody, Buddy, and others. Benny The Butcher — “Timeless” Feat. Lil Wayne and Big Sean The Griselda Records core has been on fire lately, with Westside Gunn, Conway The Machine, and Armani Caesar all dropping superlative releases lately. Now Benny The Butcher is getting in on the fun, as he shared the new single “Timeless,” which features hip-hop titans Lil Wayne and Big Sean.

Anderson .Paak — “Jewelz” If you need to smile, hit up Anderson .Paak, because his is huge and contagious. It shines through even on his music, as it does on “Jewelz,” an upbeat and boastful track produced by Timbaland. Victoria Monét — “Touch Me” (Remix) Feat. Kehlani Monét didn’t include a ton of features on her latest album, Jaguar, but she made up for that last week by linking up with Kehlani. On the new remix of “Touch Me,” Kehlani adds some more sultry lyrics to a track that already had plenty of charge in that regard.

Wild Pink — “The Shining But Tropical” Wild Pink has offered a new taste of an album, A Billion Little Lights, he’s expecting to drop in 2021, and John Ross recently told Uproxx of that record, “Making music is escapism and I get lost in the albums I make while I’m in the process of making them, this one especially. It’s a fantasy world where I can be somewhere else when I’m listening. There are old western elements as well as heavily electronic ones.” Stevie Nicks — “Show Them The Way” A skateboarding dude drinking cranberry juice has given Fleetwood Mac a new wave of popularity in 2020. Stevie Nicks probably wouldn’t have believed that if told in the ’70s, but regardless, the singer has capitalized on the moment by dropping “Show Them The Way,” her first new single in years that features another beloved rock icon: Dave Grohl.