Friday marked one week since TDE rapper Reason shared his latest album New Beginnings album, and while it was a big deal for the the Del Amo rapper, it was also one for the label Top Dawg Entertainment. After all, it serves as their first full-length release of the year. At the start of the year, TDE named 2020 as an exciting year for the group, but the coronavirus pandemic and other unknown factors threw a wrench in their plans, resulting in what has been a fairly quiet year. In a recent interview with HipHopDX, Reason said that it was important for him to include multiple members from TDE on his album to prove his belief in the label.

“I almost feel like I hold that place right now as the glue, and I’m always going to give that honesty. I’m not saying it like I’m crowning myself, but n****s wouldn’t had no music from TDE this year if it wasn’t for me,” Reason said in the interview. “New Beginnings is the first TDE drop, and I gave n****s the Q verse, I gave n****s two Soul verses, I tried to get diverse and gave you an Isaiah verse with JID[…] I did that because even though the label’s going through a weird time, that we’re coming out of now, I still believe in this sh*t, and I’m still holding that flag.”

Reason gave a small glimpse into the “weird time” at TDE, including an explanation for why Kendrick Lamar has not released new music yet, while remaining confident in the label’s potential. “Everybody knows we’re the best team in the league,” he said. “Everybody knows that, but with the mix of COVID, Dave Free leaving, Dot not dropping because of family things, and just all of that put us back a little bit.”

(via HipHopDX)