The best new hip-hop this week includes albums, videos, and songs from Kendrick Lamar, Lil Baby, Post Malone, and more. For all longtime readers, I would like to introduce myself. My name is Armon Sadler and I’ll be taking this column over. I’m extremely excited to bring you all the best new hip-hop every week, and hopefully, I can put you on to some good stuff. Here is the best of hip-hop this week ending May 13, 2022.

Albums/EPs/Mixtapes Kendrick Lamar — Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers Kendrick Lamar’s long-awaited return comes in the form of an 18-song double-disc, though slightly shorter than the double discs we have experienced in the past. His TDE farewell, Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers boasts features from Blxst, Summer Walker, Sampha, Ghostface Killah, Kodak Black, and more. Lamar opens up about therapy, father issues, having relations with the other sex, and much more in his latest offering.

Blac Youngsta — 4Life The Memphis rapper returns with his third studio album, loaded with car-rattling production, humorous yet cocky bars, and energetic features as per usual. 21 Savage especially shows out on “Nobody” and 42 Dugg on “Threat.” Leikeli47 — Shape Up Leikeli47 brings big energy and bars galore to her third studio album, with the sole feature of Miss J Alexander. Shape Up is led by “Chitty Bang, ” “BITM,” and “LL Cool J” but “Secret Service” may be the standout out of everything present.

Quelle Chris — Deathfame Quelle Chris brings his soulful rapping and love for lo-fi production back outside across Deathface‘s 14 tracks. Pink Siifu, Navy Blue, and more join the lyrical exhibition as well. Lil Eazzyy — Too Eazzyy Chicago spitter Lil Eazzyy came through with a 10-piece this week. He is as menacing as ever, adding NLE Choppa and Shoebox Baby to the mix just to ensure they aren’t taken lightly either.

Cantrell — Beware II: The Clowns Perform EP Cantrell provides a buffet of records in the new EP Beware II: The Clowns Perform. Popular journalist Rob Markman, Vada Veli, and Retro Landy add their own flavors to Cantrell’s second iteration of the Beware series. Singles/Videos

Lil Baby — “Dark Mode” Lil Baby said he already got his Rookie of the Year award and now he’s ready for his MVP in the new black and white video “Dark Mode.” What makes the bars hit even harder is who stars in the visual powered by Beats By Dre: Memphis Grizzlies sensation Ja Morant, a fellow Rookie of The Year recipient. The two take turns grilling the camera and practicing their jump shots as the “We Paid” artist delivers his usual impassioned spitting. Reason — “Churchill Downs Freestyle” TDE’s Reason popped out this week with his take on Jack Harlow’s “Churchill Downs” featuring Drake, a standout record from his sophomore album Come Home The Kids Miss You. Reason spoke on how he’s drinking water and partying less, losing brothers, fighting trauma from his father, and he doesn’t engage with Geminis anymore. Though he’s isolating 1/12 of his fanbase with such a statement, surely his core is happy to hear from the artist and anticipating more music.

Kota The Friend — “Up” Kota The Friend sounds determined as ever, proclaiming he’s going up over an illustrious church organ and simple drums. His flow molds itself easily to the mid-tempo anthem bursting with confidence. Dreezy ft. Coi Leray — “Balance My Lows” Dreezy and Coi Leray trade melodic flows reflecting on the ups and downs of life in “Balance My Lows.” Through it all, they keep winning and have much to celebrate in this fun record.