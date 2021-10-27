A little over a year after he released his debut album, New Beginnings, Reason is gearing up for a new release a new project. On Tuesday, the California-bred rapper revealed his next effort, No More, No Less: Demo 1, will arrive on October 29 and will feature appearances from Wale, Adé, Doe Boy, labelmates Isaiah Rashad and Zacari, as well as Griselda’s Benny The Butcher. Reason described the project as “a small collection of thoughts and moments that I’ve been asked for repeatedly,” adding that it’s “something I wanted to give to y’all in the meantime. Love y’all, and see you soon!”

Apologize to y’all for taking so long. Won’t happen again unless it’s purposeful. — REASON TDE (@reasonTDE) October 25, 2021

After Reason announced the project, he apologized to fans on Twitter for making them wait for new music. “Apologize to y’all for taking so long,” he said. “Won’t happen again unless it’s purposeful.” Honestly, a year isn’t that long of a wait for a new project from artists. In fact, New Beginnings arrived two years after his previous project, There You Have It, which was released in late 2018.

Reason recently appeared in Isaiah Rashad’s music for “Chad” which features YGTUT and appears on Rashad’s album The House Is Burning.

