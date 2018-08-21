Getty Image

Every year MTV throws their annual Video Music Awards — aka the VMAs — even if they’re not technically an entity that’s still focused on music videos when it comes to their programming or editorial coverage. C’est la vie. The annual awards still offer a moment for the influential media brand to reclaim their roots, and give pop, hip-hop and occasionally rock stars the chance to get their due for their contributions to pop culture.

We’ve got the full winners list updating live tonight if you’re interested in who is being honored in each category, but everyone knows one of the best parts about the show is checking out all the red carpet looks. So here’s a subjective collection of all the looks I thought were the best or the most interesting. From Teyana Taylor’s ab-baring ensemble to a classic J Lo leggy look, and even the androgyny of rising queer star King Princess, there’s something for everyone.

I stan a legend — every detail from the neon polish to the buterflies on her shoes is perfect. SZA, you’ve never looked better girl



Getty Image

Nicki Minaj may have stumbled a bit during the Queen rollout, but she’s still looking fierce on the red carpet



Getty Image

Get ready to see this rising pop star everywhere — King Princess is here to stay, and this lowkey androgynous jean look only helps signify why.



Getty Image

Camila Cabello is riding high after her debut album completely eclipsed her Fifth Harmony fav, and she’s celebrating in this



Getty Image

This woman’s stomach might just save the world, never stop rocking those rock hard abs, Teyana Taylor

