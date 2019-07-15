Jonathan Manion

With 115,000 equivalent album units in the U.S., J. Cole’s Dreamville Records tops the Billboard 200 albums chart with their latest compilation album, Revenge Of The Dreamers III. The album, made up of posse cuts featuring the entire Dreamville roster with guest appearances from dozens of collaborators including Buddy, DaBaby, Guapdad 4000, Reason, Saba, Smino, Vince Staples, and Young Nudy, is the label’s first No. 1 charting album as a group, although founder J. Cole has accomplished the feat five times on his own.

According to Billboard, 23,000 units were from traditional album sales, while the remainder were split between track equivalent albums and streaming equivalent albums. The numbers for each have not yet been specified. Revenge bumps the previous No. 1, Chris Brown’s Indigo, which fell to No. 3 behind teen singer Billie Eilish’s When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? Lil Nas X’s 7 is No. 4, while Machine Gun Kelly lands at No. 5 with Hotel Diablo.

Revenge Of The Dreamers III‘s success can be at least partially attributed to a masterful rollout, which saw artists and media hyping its 10-day recording session months before its release, and a steady flow of solid singles released in pairs, including “Down Bad” and “Got Me.” The addition of J. Cole’s multi-platinum slugger of single, “Middle Child,” couldn’t have hurt, either.

Revenge Of The Dreamers III is out now via Dreamville/Interscope Records. You can get it here.