Getty Image

This week, J. Cole and his Dreamville label released Revenge, an insightful documentary that gave viewers a fly in the wall perspective of the conception of their Revenge Of The Dreamers III album, the star-studded project which is dropping tomorrow and already has a slew of singles out. Fans had been privy to real-time tweets and journalist accounts about the Atlanta sessions, which featured a diverse array of invitees from Vince Staples and Ski Mask The Slump God to producers T-Minus and Bink!. But the visuals offered an even deeper insight into the Dreamville crew’s creative dynamic.

Revenge director David Peters conveyed the tone of the creative process at Tree Sound Studios with intimate, vintage cinematography that radiated a charming sentimentality and captured the communal atmosphere of the sessions. Cole said in the documentary that his studio sessions are “always a good vibe,” and he presumably aimed for the documentary to exemplify that for fans who will never get to share the studio with him. Cole tweeted out during the sessions that he “shed tears tonight writin a verse sh*t was beautiful.”

The documentary highlights the tension and catharsis that goes into creativity, which tends to be ignored by often-entitled hip-hop fans and rap journalists who cultivate an environment where the evaluation of music isn’t remotely reciprocal between artist and listener. Who knows what true reciprocation would look like, but it’s not taking to Twitter to call an artist’s work, that took weeks or months (if not years) to create, “trash” or “mid” after a day of listening. Hip-hop fans are ravenous consumers, but collectively stingy when it comes to showing nuanced appreciation for the love that went into the figurative cooking up.

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

In theory, Revenge Of The Dreamers III is just another release in a rap game moving at a breakneck pace. But for the artists involved in its creation, it will forever be a sonic reminder of an unforgettable experience — no matter how we receive it. Its mere conception is a benchmark because Cole resolved to re-instill the notion of the studio as a communal village in an adversarial, digitally detached music climate where collaboration is often transactional and distant.

Joey Badass alleged in 2017 that Cole vowed not to do any more features, but the North Carolina artist has spent the past two years killing verses for everyone from tongue-twisting labelmate J.I.D to consummate lyricist Royce Da 5’9 to trap star 21 Savage. The features didn’t feel like money moves as much as efforts to show the entirety of hip-hop that there’s more to be done together. Every Funkmaster Flex rant, callout of tight jeans, and utterance of “old n—-s” by young stars further burns bridges and entrenches hip-hop’s generational and ideological divide. But the 33-year-old Cole is embracing his young OG status and constructing his own bridge toward Dreamville — where everyone’s invited.

Prominent industry figure Amir Abbasy of Blame The Label tweeted about the sessions that, “if you are a producer, engineer, artist, podcaster, journalist, manager, or anyone at the Dreamville ROTD3 sessions, and really paying attention, you may walk away from that experience with a master’s in art.” In the Revenge documentary, Dreamville artist Lute noted that “each room got a vibe each day,” and artists were roaming in between them to experience different energies.