Earlier today, Revolt TV was embroiled in a lighthearted beef with Eminem over a line from a Conway single, but now, Diddy’s media venture is seemingly getting backlash from most of Twitter for recently hosting controversial media figure Russell Simmons on its Drink Champs podcast during a discussion about the Black Lives Matter movement. Jay-Z’s Tidal, which hosted the discussion, also came under fire.

The discussion, which also included academic Marc Lamont Hill and rappers Bun B, Mysonne, and Talib Kweli, drew negative attention on Twitter after Tidal’s official account posted a promotional tweet with a preview of the panel responding to host N.O.R.E.’s question about police officers “beating the case” against them for the recent death of George Floyd. Author Sil Lai Abrams, who accused Russell Simmons in 2018 of raping her in 1994, questioned the mogul’s presence on the panel, writing, “What in the entire hell are Jay-Z and Tidal doing by giving Russell Simmons a platform to discuss #BlackLivesMatter?”

What in the entire hell are Jay Z and @TIDAL doing by giving Russell Simmons a platform to discuss #BlackLivesMatter? Why do people continue to give him a pass? @marclamonthill did you ask him about the multiple rape allegations against him??? https://t.co/oDI7fQtJHW — Sil Lai “Scrappy” Abrams (@Sil_Lai) June 23, 2020

Abrams followed up with a tweet accusing “powerful Black men in music” of using their power to protect Simmons and “whitewash his legacy.” “Jay Z and Puff won’t stand up for Russell via public statements but they are still rape apologists,” she continued. ” By quietly giving him an unchallenged voice on their media platforms they make a huge statement: Black survivors of sexual violence are an irrelevant casualty of hip-hop.”

The Breakfast Club airs on Puffy’s Revolt network. Tidal is owned by Jay Z. Both platforms have had Russell Simmons on talking about social justice issues despite the allegations of sexual violence and harassment he has engaged in for decades. All 3 men are Black music moguls. — Sil Lai “Scrappy” Abrams (@Sil_Lai) June 23, 2020

This redemption campaign of Russell Simmons enabled by other media moguls like Jay Z, 50 Cent, and Puffy must be called out. Anyone who aids Russell in his quest to avoid being held accountable for his actions against Black women is complicit & should ALSO be held accountable. — Sil Lai “Scrappy” Abrams (@Sil_Lai) June 23, 2020

Tidal’s account deleted the tweet, but as of this post, the episode remains live on the streaming service itself. Since the tweet went up, a number of Twitter users have expressed concerns about having Simmons on Drink Champs, as well as questioning why the other guests apparently didn’t comment.

Tidal giving a platform to Russell Simmons to speak about BLM in the wake of several women speaking out about his decades of sexual assault is exactly why (Black) capitalism, celebrity and the way both enforce patriarchy and uphold the sexual abuse of BW must all be abolished. — jade (@divanificent) June 23, 2020

Russell Simmons is really living his best life across the seas doing hot yoga and drinking beet juice to avoid being held accountable. No one wants to talk about this, huh? Oh okay. — ᴅᴏʟʟᴀʀ (@callmedollar) June 23, 2020

Tidal is having a discussion on Black Lives Matter with Russell Simmons as one of the panelists. So just fuck Black women, huh? — gap tooth doll (@bluinmoonlight) June 23, 2020

Russell Simmons literally fled the country after being accused of sexually assaulting Black women. & Was allowed to sit on a podcast to discuss BLM & of course nobody bothered to ask why Black women’s lives don’t matter to him… 😬😬😬 — Bella Goth (@HoodSocialism) June 23, 2020

Hill himself posted a thread explaining his reaction, saying he “froze” in the moment and wasn’t advised Simmons would appear. According to Hill, “About 2.5 hours into the show, Russell Simmons appeared. I had NO IDEA he was scheduled. I would NEVER have appeared if I had known.” Hill also insists that when the first half of the discussion originally went live, it did not include Simmons and he assumed Simmons’ segment had been cut. He maintains that he “fully believes the women who have come forward about Russell’s sexual violence. I am sorry that I shared space with someone who has caused such harm without accountability. Although I had NO IDEA he’d be on, I am nonetheless deeply sorry that I was a part of it.”

During Russell’s 20ish minutes on the show, I was texting the producers telling them that I was not comfortable with his press and asking to wrap. After the show, I expressed my frustration with what happened. I also asked them not to air Russell’s portions. — Marc Lamont Hill (@marclamonthill) June 23, 2020

I stand with, and fully believe, the women who have come forward about Russell’s sexual violence. I am sorry that I shared space with someone who has caused such harm without accountability. Although I had NO IDEA he’d be on, I am nonetheless deeply sorry that I was a part of it. — Marc Lamont Hill (@marclamonthill) June 23, 2020

Simmons was accused of sexual assault by multiple women in 2018, stepping down from the management of his businesses, and denying the charges against him repeatedly. The accusations have since become the subject of a documentary series detailing the accusations and subsequent investigations against him — a documentary producer Oprah says he pressured her to kill.