Kurt Cobain’s Death Has Been Revealed As The Grim Inspiration Behind Rex Manning Day

#Empire Records #Kurt Cobain
04.08.18 2 hours ago

Getty Image

Empire Records has always been more well known for its stand out 90s soundtrack than the actual film itself. The movie achieved cult status almost immediately upon it’s direct to video release back in 1995 and spawned the pre-meme non-holiday “Rex Manning Day” in its wake. The film starred Liv Tyler, Ethan Embry, and Renée Zellweger as disenfranchised record store employees who are forced to deal with the demands and machinations of a rock star named Rex Manning who is visiting the store to promote his new album. Part of the promotion is based around christening the day –April 8th– Rex Manning Day.

Rex Manning Day has since become a pop culture phenomenon that long outlived the B film which inspired it. Today in celebration of the post-ironic hashtag celebration of the non-event, the film’s star Ethan Embry tweeted out a grim backstory to the inspiration for the day.

While April 4th, 1994 is thought to be the day Kurt Cobain actually died, his body was found on April 8th, 1994. It’s perfectly 90s to ironically pay homage to a tortured artist who shaped the sound of a generation by pretending to honor a fake perv pop star washout who didn’t even really exist. If you’ve never seen Empire Records you should try streaming the films soundtrack over on Spotify, or hold tight and wait for the just-announced –sigh– broadway musical version of the movie which is coming soon to a broadway near you.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Empire Records#Kurt Cobain
TAGSempire recordsKURT COBAINrex manning day

The RX

Wye Oak Is A Rare Band That Actually Delivers On Lofty, Poetic Promises

Wye Oak Is A Rare Band That Actually Delivers On Lofty, Poetic Promises

04.06.18 2 days ago
Alison Wonderland’s ‘Awake’ Gives EDM The Female Perspective It Sorely Lacks

Alison Wonderland’s ‘Awake’ Gives EDM The Female Perspective It Sorely Lacks

04.06.18 2 days ago
Now Almost 50 Years Into An Iconic Career, All John Prine Wants Is One More Cigarette

Now Almost 50 Years Into An Iconic Career, All John Prine Wants Is One More Cigarette

04.03.18 5 days ago 2 Comments
‘Golden Hour’ Is The Country Masterpiece Kacey Musgraves Was Destined To Make

‘Golden Hour’ Is The Country Masterpiece Kacey Musgraves Was Destined To Make

04.02.18 6 days ago 5 Comments
On Ashley McBryde’s ‘Girl Going Nowhere,’ A Country Songwriter Finds Salvation in Rock and Roll

On Ashley McBryde’s ‘Girl Going Nowhere,’ A Country Songwriter Finds Salvation in Rock and Roll

03.30.18 1 week ago
Amen Dunes’ Hypnotic Stunner ‘Freedom’ Is One Of The Year’s Best Indie Rock Records

Amen Dunes’ Hypnotic Stunner ‘Freedom’ Is One Of The Year’s Best Indie Rock Records

03.28.18 2 weeks ago 2 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP