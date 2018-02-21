Courtney Love And Frances Bean Post Touching Messages To Kurt Cobain On His Birthday

Today — February 20 — would have been Seattle grunge icon Kurt Cobain’s 51st birthday. It’s a somber day for Nirvana fans worldwide, but the sadness was lifted momentarily with sweet messages from Cobain’s living kin, Courtney Love, and their daughter Francis Bean.

“Happy birthday baby god I miss you,” wrote the Hole singer on Instagram as the caption of a black and white photo of the two musicians looking disheveled and in love. Francis Bean honored her late father as well, posting a photo of the two of them playing near an inflatable pool when she was an infant. “I hope they don’t have the internet wherever you are. I feel like that would be counterproductive,” she wrote cheekily. “Regardless, Happy Birthday to an angel.”

The photos Love and Francis Bean shared were previously unreleased to the public. Cobain, who had a long history with depression and drug abuse, died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound on April 5, 1994, at 27 years old. Last week, Francis Bean celebrated her second sober anniversary with a candid Instagram post. “It is an everyday battle to be in attendance for all the painful, bazaar, uncomfortable, tragic, fucked up things that have ever happened or will ever happen. Self-destruction, toxic consumption, and deliverance from pain is a lot easier to adhere to,” she wrote in the post’s lengthy caption. “Undeniably, for myself and those around me choosing to be present is the best decision I have ever made.”

