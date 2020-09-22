Rexx Life Raj is fresh off a collaboration with G-Eazy, and now he’s back with another team-up. This time, he has joined forces with D Smoke for “Optimistic.” They recorded the song for EMPIRE Presents: Voices For Change Vol. 1, a collection of songs focused on artists sharing their own experiences to bring about hope and change.

Raj says of the track, “I believe in utilizing my platform to support causes that strive for positive change and growth. When my Empire family asked me to contribute my artistry to be a part of this project, I knew ‘Optimistic’ would be a perfect addition of hope and encouragement. I’m honored to be aligned with such a meaningful project and in the company of my peers and colleagues who all believe in supporting something larger than ourselves.”

Press materials say of the upcoming 21-track album, “Voices For Change Vol. 1 is a comprehensive collection of works from a varied and diverse roster of artists spanning genres and geographic regions using their voice to speak truth to power on issues of social injustice. Each artist speaks directly from their own experiences, shedding light on issues specific to their own unique cultures and communities.” Other artists appearing on the project include PJ Morton, Jacob Latimore, and many others.

Listen to “Optimistic” above, and revisit our 2019 interview with Raj here.