Bay Area rapper Rexx Life Raj brings big business advice to his “Stimulus Check” video as he cruises the nighttime streets of his home city solo, detailing the ins-and-outs of independent hustle. Raj reels off rapid-fire bars throughout the song. explaining how his direct marketing strategy has paid off in the past few years. “Off a government dividend / Jugglin’, flippin’ it, double and triple it / I got on top of the game when I finally cut out all the middlemen,” he boasts on the high-speed hook.

That commitment to making his own way in the game has led to some standout moments in 2019, as he released his most successful project to date, Father Figure 3: Somewhere Out There, as well as racking up guest appearances with and from Russ, Kenny Beats, and Kehlani — all without the assistance of a major label.

The freedom of being independent also allows Raj to release new music at a faster clip than many of his contemporaries. In the past month alone, he’s released videos for “Thank You (4:18),” “Bittersweet,” and “War” — all of which are brand new since the release of Father Figure 3. Raj is on a mission to prove that indie rappers can win too, and he’s making plenty of headway in a hurry.

Watch Rexx Life Raj’s “Stimulus Check” video above.