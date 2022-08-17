Rick Ross and Wingstop have become synonymous. The rapper owns at least 25 Wingstop franchises and even bought his son a Wingstop franchise for 16th birthday last year. But in a new report published by XXL, it looks like the federal government’s Department of Labor’s Wage and Hour Division has fined Rick Ross and his family members for multiple violations found in some of their Mississippi Wingstop locations.

According to the report, the feds have collected $114,427 thus far from Ross along with his sister, Tawanda Roberts and mother, Tammie Roberts, who are also listed as owners of some of the franchises. And these seem to be some pretty serious infractions: “Forcing employees to illegally pay for safety training, uniforms, background checks and cash register shortages. In some instances, this caused some employees’ average hourly rates to fall below the $7.25 federal minimum wage.”

Another part of the report says that Boss Wings Enterprises, Ross’s corporation, let a 15-year-old employee work past 10pm multiple times this year. The law states that 14 and 15-year-old workers cannot work past 7pm. This is not a good look for Rozay and certainly not the image of “The Boss” that he wants to convey. For the workers though, 244 of them will recoup the funds that were illegally taken from them.