The animated Scooby-Doo reboot Scoob! is out now, and it has a star-studded cast led by Will Forte, Zac Efron, Amanda Seyfried, and Gina Rodriguez. Similarly, Scoob! The Album was also released today, and it too features some big names. That includes Rico Nasty, who contributes “My Little Alien” to the record. The catchy tune appeals to Rico’s pop sensibilities, and features a catchy hook, on which Rico sings, “You’re my little alien / You came down from out of the sky / People don’t know what you are / And I couldn’t explain it if I tried.”

Beyond Rico, the album also features contributions from Charli Puth, Lennon Stella, Thomas Rhett, Kane Brown, Ava Max, Jack Harlow, Sage The Gemini, Bygtwo3, Galantis, Faouzia, Pink Sweats, Rare Americans, R3hab, Arizona, Plested, Token, and Best Coast.

Meanwhile, Rico recently updated Uproxx about her upcoming album, Nightmare Vacation, saying in a recent interview, “Coronavirus, it might have inspired me to actually do what I always wanted to do with the album, which was make it very virtual. I’m not going to say too much about that, but just I will leave you with that. I always wanted my album to be similar to a simulation, VR. If you get my drift, like as far as the visuals go and sh*t like that. [Right now] you can’t touch me, you can’t come to the show. So that’s what we’re developing right now is giving them that opportunity to really damn near be in the same room as me. No holograms, weird sh*t like that. But some high tech sh*t.”

Listen to “My Little Alien” above.

