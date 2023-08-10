Beyoncé’s Renaissance Tour has arrived at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, and as one of the US cities where Beyoncé has her strongest support, the show is sure to be spectacular. Fans looking to maximize their experience with an adult beverage will probably want to use a rideshare service like Uber or Lyft, and fortunately, the stadium has provided a handy guide guide to the two rideshare locations on Northside Dr. That info pops up at the :30 second mark in the video below.

Beyoncé has so far hit the stage at varying times — usually, around or after 9 PM — so it’ll probably be a good idea to get there early enough to find your way around if its your first visit or visit the refreshments or merchandise counters. Beyoncé’s 11-year-old daughter, Blue Ivy, typically joins her onstage to perform the songs “My Power” and “Black Parade,” which typically appear a little before halfway through the show, after Beyoncé performs “Run The World (Girls).”

Beyoncé plans to do three nights in Atlanta, including Friday, August 12, and Sunday, August 14, before moving on to Tampa, Florida on Tuesday, August 16. She’s still got 13 more cities to go, including three nights in LA and two in her hometown, Houston. You can check out the remaining dates here.