It’s been a little over a week since Kanye West held a listening event in Miami for his eleventh album, Donda 2, which featured appearances from Jack Harlow, Migos, Playboi Carti, Fivio Foreign, Alicia Keys, Pusha T, and more. Aside from the music that was premiered at the event, which was eventually released through Kanye’s Stem Player website, there were some big moments. At one point, Kanye angrily throw a microphone. On Wednesday, Kanye ran into some fans who asked him about that incident, which he then explained.

“It wasn’t about the sound,” Yeezy explained before revealing that he did not want to perform at the event last week. “It was the fact that I was told, one thing I was told was that I had to write the word ‘performance’ on the piece. But what I was giving you guys was performance art. I did these listening sessions when I dropped my album where I put a mask on and I give you this listening session and it’s an installation.”

Kanye West reveals why he threw the mic at the DONDA 2 event‼️👀 pic.twitter.com/WnbYKSsSAT — RapTV (@raptvcom) March 2, 2022

He added, “And they basically forced me to mix Taco Bell and KFC. They basically forced to mix tequila with cognac. So right when I did the song and I saw myself grabbing this mic and it wasn’t my original idea, I was like, ‘I’m gonna throw this mic. Why am I doing this?’”

You can watch the mic toss and hear Kanye’s comments about it in the video above.

Jack Harlow is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.