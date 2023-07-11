Billie Eilish recently deemed Rihanna ‘the hottest person to ever exist in the history of the world,’ and Savage X Fenty’s latest promotional campaign is all the proof you’ll need. To launch the company’s new Sheer X collection, the “Umbrella” singer stripped down to undies to serve as the ad’s model. In the sexy photos showing off her baby bump (and then some), the provocative images suggest that everything’s OK with the company since the announcement of her stepping down as CEO.

new fav’s ….sheer x group dropping rn!

The mogul told Vogue she would turn the reins to Hillary Super in June. “It’s been beautiful to see our vision for Savage X Fenty impact the industry at such an incredible magnitude over the last five years,” Rihanna said. “This is just the beginning for us, and we’re going to continue to expand in ways that always connect with the consumer.”

However, based on the website link shared in the musician’s tweet, she might be hinting at a future name change. Since its inception, the company has been referenced to as Savage X Fenty, and its official domain reflected that. However, now once you visit the site, the link updates to savagex.com instead of its original savagexfenty.com.

Rihanna loves to bare it all in risque photo shoots, including her recent maternity images titled “Rub On Ya Titties.”