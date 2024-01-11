rihanna savage x fenty
Rihanna Shows Off Her Flirty Side With New Lingerie Photos For Savage X Fenty’s Valentine’s Day Collection

Rihanna‘s Savage X Fenty company revealed the first preview from a new video series titled “Savage Confessions,” which is launching alongside the Valentine’s Day lingerie collections for this year.

The musician appears in the campaign for some flirty and revealing pics, which went up on the Savage X Fenty Instagram. In one, she poses on a purple couch in an all-pink “See Thru U See Thru U Unlined Balconette Bra, See Thru U High-Waist Bikini Panty, See Thru U Garter Belt, and Savage X Monogram Micro Fishnet Stockings in Millennial Pink,” according to a press release. She even added some pink heels to match the holiday set’s color.

Rihanna also appears in the “Savage Confessions” video, this time opting for a red lingerie set. She pairs it with a pink lip, some champagne, and a red fluffy coat, as she starts to flip through some of the saucy questions on the cue cards. “I feel very exposed,” she jokes. “I need a moment.”

Specifically, in this video, she is wearing the Ruffle Luv Underwire Slip in Goji Berry Red. As fans pointed out in the comments, Rihanna showing off the products convinced them to treat themselves for V-Day.

Check out Rihanna’s photos from the new Savage X Fenty Valentine’s Day collections above.

