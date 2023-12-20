Rihanna fans have been waiting a few years to hear some new music from the pop star, but she has taken her time, running a beauty line and starting a family. However, in a new interview with Entertainment Tonight, it seems there is a glimmer of hope, as she discussed her thoughts on touring again too.

When Will Rihanna Go On Tour Again?

Although Rihanna played the Super Bowl Halftime Show this year, she hasn’t actually toured since finishing her Anti World Tour in 2016. Next year would mark eight years, but it seems like she is still planning on coming back — it just depends on when.

“Well we’re always gonna go back on tour,” Rihanna told the outlet. “[But] I feel I want to do a tour when there’s new music. We already know what that’s gonna be, with the songs that I’ve performed on my last tour. That was a long time ago.”

“I feel like it’s only fair that my fans get what they’ve been waiting on, which is new music,” she added. “After that, lets just like, blow everything up.”

During the interview, she also mentioned that she felt like Anti was her “most brilliant album,” which has caused a struggle creatively to follow it with something new.

Check out Rihanna discussing touring and new music below.