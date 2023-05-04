Madame Tussauds Amsterdam Unveil A Stunning Rihanna Wax Figure

Rihanna excited fans earlier this year when she finally discussed a new album during interviews about her Super Bowl halftime performance. “Musically, I’m feeling open. I’m feeling open to exploring, discovering, creating things that are new. Things that are different,” she explained.

Though there’s been no more information about new material, the star is making headlines today (May 4) for her new wax figure at Madame Tussauds in Amsterdam. The museum proudly shared a photo of the stunning figure on Instagram, in which she dons an attention-grabbing purple bodysuit and a confident facial expression, encapsulating Rihanna’s powerful vibe.

“Madame Tussauds proudly welcomes Rihanna’s wax figure to our attraction,” the caption reads. “Her beautiful outfit is based on her floral look for the Savage X Fenty show in 2020! Visit now and meet the stylish queen of pop in Amsterdam.”

The “Umbrella” singer turned heads at the Met Gala on Monday (May 1), though not without being fashionably late. In a red carpet interview, she described what her second pregnancy has been like: “It’s so different from the first one! Just everything,” she said. “All of my… no cravings, tons of nausea, everything’s different. But I’m enjoying it, I’m enjoying it. I feel good. I feel energetic.”