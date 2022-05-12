UPROXX Sessions goes global (again) with Australian R&B singer Rini, who brings a silky performance of his sensitive track “Talk To Me” to the set. Rocking a snakeskin-patterned shirt, Rini shows off his smooth falsetto as he sings of a simmering attraction and prepares to make his play.

Rini got his start busking on the streets of Melbourne before putting out the self-released After The Sun EP and embarking on an Austrailian tour in 2018. Then, in 2019, he relocated to Los Angeles, looking to truly break out on an international scale. In 2020, he told DJ Booth he wants to bring Melbourne’s diverse culture to the US, while also opening up opportunities for the R&B scene back home. He certainly has the chops for it; as demonstrated on singles like the Earthgang featuring “Out Of The Blue” and “Red Lights” with Wale.

Watch Rini glide through the pleading performance of “Talk To Me” for UPROXX Sessions above.

UPROXX Sessions is Uproxx’s performance show featuring the hottest up-and-coming acts you should keep an eye on. Featuring creative direction from LA promotion collective, Ham On Everything, and taking place on our “bathroom” set designed and painted by Julian Gross, UPROXX Sessions is a showcase of some of our favorite performers, who just might soon be yours, too.