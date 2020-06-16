Riot Fest, one of the many, many music festivals that was postponed (or outright cancelled) this year due to the COVID-19 coronavirus outbreak, has announced its new dates, along with a first-wave lineup of acts that includes rock band My Chemical Romance and rap duo Run The Jewels. Originally billed for September 11, 12, and 13, 2020, the 2021 Riot Fest will now take place next September from the weekend of 17-19. As usual, it’ll be at Douglas Park in Chicago, IL. The updated poster includes the new lineup as well as a tongue-in-cheek reference to the updated schedule.

Other acts leading the way in the new dates include classic alt-rockers Smashing Pumpkins and Pixies, Chicago area rap icons Lupe Fiasco and Vic Mensa, and Coheed and Cambria, Taking Back Sunday, Sublime with Rome, The All-American Rejects, New Found Glory, Simple Plan, Circle Jerks, K. Flay, Best Coast, Toots And The Maytals, Meg Myers, Pup, Fishbone, Big Freedia, and more. Check out the full flyer below.

According to the press release announcing the new dates, the festival will host a special Thursday preview night on September 16, 2021 with exclusive performances and refunds/transfers will be available for 30 days for those unable to attend. Ticket holders for the postponed 2020 dates will automatically get admission to Thursday’s preview performances.

For more information on ticket refunds and transfers, check out Riot Fest’s site.