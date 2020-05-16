Dreamville Festival Has Been Cancelled Amid Coronavirus Concerns

The coronavirus has practically wiped out music festivals for the time being, as many of the more popular festivals opted to cancel their 2020 iterations. On the other hand, some chose to postpone till later in the year, hoping the virus would become less of a problem. Despite this, the folks at Dreamville have decided it’s much better to cancel their 2020 festival altogether.

The fest was originally scheduled for April 4, but in March the North Carolina-based label announced they would postpone the festival to August 29. Since then they had stayed optimistic that that date could hold, but now they’ve changed their minds. Their statement can be read in full below: