Dreamville Festival Has Been Cancelled Amid Coronavirus Concerns

The coronavirus has practically wiped out music festivals for the time being, as many of the more popular festivals opted to cancel their 2020 iterations. On the other hand, some chose to postpone till later in the year, hoping the virus would become less of a problem. Despite this, the folks at Dreamville have decided it’s much better to cancel their 2020 festival altogether.
View this post on Instagram
Dreamville Fest is something we wanted to do for such a long time. We created a place where the love for music and culture can have a family reunion every year. As you all remember our first year was delayed due to things out of our control. Once again we are faced with something affecting friends and family far and near. With that, we sadly have to cancel our second year of Dreamville Music Fest. Please refer to the @dreamvillefest website for further instructions. We will return strong. In the meantime, stay safe. One Love ❤️
The fest was originally scheduled for April 4, but in March the North Carolina-based label announced they would postpone the festival to August 29. Since then they had stayed optimistic that that date could hold, but now they’ve changed their minds. Their statement can be read in full below:
Dear Dreamville Family:
After much deliberation and careful monitoring of the current situation, we have decided to cancel Dreamville Festival 2020. Although we originally hoped it would be possible to bring you the festival this August, the ongoing uncertainty regarding the COVID-19 pandemic has made this timeline no longer possible. This decision has been extremely difficult to make, but the safety of our fans, artists, and staff is always our top priority, and nothing will ever take precedence over your well-being.
All 2020 event ticket holders, including those that previously requested a refund, will be automatically refunded on, or before May 22nd, and it will take 7-10 days for the funds to be returned to your original method of payment if you purchased your tickets through Front Gate Tickets. We understand that this is a difficult time for many and sincerely apologize to those who were waiting on their refund as we worked through unforeseen delays in processing due to the pandemic.
If you purchased a physical ticket through an official street team member, retail outlet, or military sale, you must request a refund by filling out the form at dreavillefest.com
Thank you for your patience and understanding as we navigate this. Please stay safe, healthy, and sane so we can reunite with you in 2021. Follow dreamvillefest.com for updates in the meantime.