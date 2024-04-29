Here Are The Riverbeat Music Festival Set Times For 2024

This weekend, Jelly Roll , The Fugees , and Osesza will headline the Riverbeat Music Festival in Memphis, Tennessee. The multi-genre festival begins this Friday, May 3, and runs through Sunday, May 5, with performances from Jai Wolf, Yung Gravy , Matt And Kim, Mt. Joy, Killer Mike , Tobe Nwigwe , The Band Camino, Black Pumas, 8Ball & MJG, Big Boi of Outkast, and more. The festival takes place at Tom Lee Park along the Mississippi (hence the festival’s name) and has five stages. See the set times below to set your game plan ahead of the festivities and find more information at riverbeat.com .

Friday, May 3

Main Stage: Jai Wolf (5:00-6:00), Yung Gravy (7:00-8:00), Odesza (9:30-11:00)

Bud Light Stage: Kenny Brown(4:45-5:30), Matt And Kim(6:30-7:30), Mt. Joy(8:15-9:30)

Zev Pavilion Stage: Charlie Musselwhite (4:15-5:00), Durand Jones (6:00-7:00), Take Me To The River: Memphis (8:00-9:00)

Beale St Landing Stage: Lucky 7 Brass Band (4:00-5:00), Marcella Simien (5:30-6:30), Rodd Bland and the Members Only Band: Tribute To Bobby “Blue” Bland (7:00-8:00)

Whateverland: DY3 (4:00-5:15), Qemist (5:30-7:00), Phantoms (DJ Set) (7:15-8:15), Mindchatter (8:30-9:30)

Saturday, May 4

Main Stage: Talibah Safiya (3:45-4:30), Killer Mike (5:15-6:15), Tobe Nwigwe (7:00-8:00), The Fugees (9:30-11:00)

Bud Light Stage: Lawrence Matthews (3:00-4:00), Southern Avenue (4:30-5:30), Del Water Gap (6:30-7:30), The Band Camino (8:15-9:30)

Zev Pavilion Stage: Jimbo Mathus (2:15-3:00), Don Bryant Feat. The Bo-Keys (4:30-5:15), Al Kapone & The B.W.A. Band (6:15-7:00), Robert Randolph Band (8:15-9:15)

Beale St Landing Stage: School Of Rock Bands (2:00-3:30), School Of Rock Bands (4:00-5:30), School Of Rock Bands (6:00-7:30)

Whateverland: Witnesse (2:15-3:45), Nico (4:00-5:00), Bizzle Bluebland (5:15-6:15), Aimmia (6:30-7:45), White Panda (8:30-9:30)