Getty Image

A year after a Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame class that had many scratching their heads, 2019 will offer one of the most exciting classes in years. Radiohead, Janet Jackson, Stevie Nicks, The Cure, The Zombies, Roxy Music, and Def Leppard will all join the esteemed institution when it has its ceremony on March 29 at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn. Among those nominated but missing the cut this year include Rage Against the Machine, Kraftwerk, Rufus & Chaka Khan, LL Cool J, Devo, and John Prine.

None of the acts to make it this year are in their first year of eligibility, though Stevie Nicks (who is already in as a member of Fleetwood Mac) and Def Leppard were enjoying their first time nominated. Nicks, for her part, will be the first woman to be inducted on two separate occasions. Radiohead was famously nominated last year while they were on tour, making it known at the time that they would not attend the ceremony if inducted, with Jonny Greenwood specifically saying he didn’t care about it. The year, the band released a statement thank the Hall, though it is not clear if they plan on showing up.

In a statement, Nicks said the following:

“I have a lot to say about this, but I will save those words for later. For now I will just say, I have been in a band since 1968. To be recognized for my solo work makes me take a deep breath and smile. It’s a glorious feeling.”

Janet Jackson also released a statement, saying how happy he is to be in the Hall with her brothers. The Jackson 5 and Michael Jackson as a solo artist have both been previously inducted.

The Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame ceremony takes in March, with the festivities typically televised a few weeks later.