Following a series of heavy-hitting singles, including “Aston Martin Truck” and “Stop Breathing,” Roddy Ricch has finally announced the release date for his hotly-anticipated album, Feed Tha Streets 3. The album is set to arrive next month, just in time for Thanksgiving. The Mustard protégé took to Instagram today to reveal the cover art and the release date.

Following the release of Roddy’s polarizing sophomore album, Live Life Fast, Roddy took a brief hiatus from social media earlier this year. He later released an EP called The Big 3.

This past August, Roddy took to Instagram and wrote an open letter to his fans. In a now-deleted Instagram post, Roddy thanked the fans who have stuck by his side through everything, and promised fans that they will get a look at the life of Roddy, as well as the creative process behind Feed Tha Streets 3.

“I want to be closer to my fans and show all the sides no one ever sees,” Roddy said. “I want to show my album process, my new journey of fatherhood and all the things that comes with the life of being RR.”

Check out the cover art for Feed Tha Streets 3 below.

Feed Tha Streets 3 is out 11/18 via Atlantic. Pre-save it here.

