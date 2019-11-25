Hot on the heels of his three Grammy Award nominations, Roddy Ricch is back with another new video showcasing his penchant for chameleon-like collaboration. This time, he partners with fellow Atlantic Records artist A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie for an incendiary video, “Tip Toe,” directed by Christian Breslauer. Check it above.

The video plays with surrealist imagery to highlight Roddy’s more colorful lyrical allusions to how a paramour looks at his “Patek like some Skittles” and near brushes with police. In one scene, Roddy sits at a dinner table with a couple; the man, presumably the husband, is duct-taped to his chair, while Roddy’s watch becomes a liquid metal swirl in the air that the wife devours to form a diamond-encrusted grill. In another, he mans a drive-thru window at the trap house, serving customers next to a neon “Open” sign. A Boogie also brings his melodic approach to his scenes which depict him swapping through a variety of jackets, including the signature garment from his nom de guerre.

“Tip Toe” will presumably appear on Roddy’s major-label debut, Please Excuse Me For Being Antisocial, which is due for release December 6. The album will also feature his Gunna-featuring single “Start Wit Me.”

Roddy Ricch and A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie are Warner Music artists. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.