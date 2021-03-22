Roddy Ricch Shares The Wisdom He Learned From Meeting Kanye West

Roddy Ricch may be best known for his music thanks to his low-profile approach to fame, but he certainly has an interesting philosophy about music as his legacy. That’s thanks to his meeting with Kanye West in Calabasas, according to Roddy himself in a new profile in Complex. Revealing his pick for greatest album of all time, he grants that distinction to My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy and recounts the wisdom Kanye shared when they finally got to meet.

“The main thing I learned from Kanye was expansion,” Roddy says.

“I pulled up on him in Calabasas. He showed me there’s more to life than just music. He taught me [about] really building empires. The empire you build with music, you could build it in other areas, like fashion, too. You’ve got clothes, or you’ve got a drink, or you’ve got this or that, and it’s all attached to you. He was building things that don’t got nothing to do with music, with different rooms having different ideas. Even building up a community or a civilization that can start and become something else. That’s a crazy thing to do. Just growing your own produce, and all these different things… It opened my mind.”

Roddy also reveals the best thing that’s happened to him in the two years since he blew up thanks to his Grammy-nominated hits “Racks In The Middle” and “The Box”: Becoming a father. “Having my son,” he tells Complex. “That was the most important.”

You can read the full profile here.