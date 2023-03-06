Ice Spice is everywhere. The Bronx-bred star enjoyed her first-ever entry on the Billboard Hot 100 with “Gangsta Boo” featuring Lil Tjay, and she promptly outdid herself. Her “Boy’s A Liar Pt. 2” remix with PinkPantheress topped the Apple Music charts and cracked the top 10 of the Hot 100 by the end of February, sitting at No. 4 this week.

North West might be Ice Spice’s No. 1 fan, but Ice Spice won over loads more fans during her Rolling Loud California set on Sunday, March 5. She kicked things off with “Princess Diana,” flowing into “Gangsta Boo” and “Actin A Smoochie” before performing “Boy’s A Liar Pt. 2” live for the first time.

“Make some noise for PinkPantheress!” Ice Spice said before starting the surging track, which was unintentionally kind of a cruel tease because PinkPantheress was not actually there to perform with her. “Y’all got us to Billboard. Make some noise for y’all self!”

Ice Spice rounded out her 13-minute set with “Bikini Bottom,” “Munch (Feelin’ U),” and “In Ha Mood” — all from her debut EP, Like…?, from January.

According to TMZ, Ice Spice succeeded so much in winning over her Rolling Loud California crowd that “one of ’em even attempted to rush the stage, until Ice’s bodyguards treated the guy like a true munch!!!”

Watch Ice Spice’s full Rolling Loud California set above.