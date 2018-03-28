Getty Image

Rolling Stones fans you can take a deep breath. After revealing last year that he’d been diagnosed with a bit of lung cancer, Ronnie Wood has today confirmed that the doctors have given him a clean bill of health. “I had three months of check-ups and it was all clear and they said go and enjoy life,” Wood said in a recent interview with Metro. Wood, who has been a smoker for most of his life, remained his affable self in the face of the grim news. “It was a wonder I wasn’t riddled with cancer in both lungs,” he joked. “It’s a wonder they both didn’t explode.”

Apparently, last August, Wood went under the knife to have half part of his lung removed before the cancer had the chance to spread to other parts of his body. “If your body is riddled with cancer, it’s a losing cause. Luckily, all mine was contained within the left lung and I was fortunate enough to get shot of it, bang. There was none in the rest of my body so I didn’t require chemo.” That last bit was a special relief, because as Wood said, “I don’t want to lose my hair.”

Despite the surgery, Wood is already up and ready to hit the road with the Stones once again this Summer for a new jaunt through England. It’ll be the band’s first foray back home in five years. The band has also said that they’re currently working on some stuff in an attempt to put out another new album.