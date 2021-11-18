Last year, Arca released the sweeping Kick, which featured appearances from Björk, Rosalía, Sophie, and promised to be the first in a series of albums. Little did we know that the Kick anthology would feature four installments and that the next three would all come out on the same day a year and a half later.

Announced today, Kick iiii will be released on December 3rd, along with the previously announced Kick ii and Kick iii albums. Following the recent release of singles in “Born Yesterday” and “Incendio,” Arca has also dropped “Queer” featuring fellow Queer producer Planningtorock. The interplanetary number is another unclassifiable installment from Arca, and Planningtorock explained that “the lyrics ‘tears of fire’ and ‘queer power’ are words I live by and where we connect,” adding that “I love her so much and I’m so grateful she exists.”

Kick iiii will also feature a collaboration with Garbage’s Shirley Manson, composer Oliver Coates and NYC performance artist No Bra. Arca shared a statement on the final piece of her endeavor:

“kick iiii is an entry of sensual charge in the cycle; my own faith made into song, a posthuman celestial sparkle, psychosexual pulsewidth modulation, queering the void, abyss alchemically transmuted into a deconstruction of what is beautiful, it is a healing spell, recognition of the alien inside, a bursting apart of old skin, fresh new sinew rippling outward from a beating core, the first prenatal kick — proof that there is a sentience with a will beyond its creators’ control expressing itself from within the womb”

Listen to “Queer” featuring Planningtorock above and check out the Kick iiii album artwork and tracklist below.

1. “Whoresong”

2. “Esuna” ft. Oliver Coates

3. “Xenomorphgirl”

4. “Queer” ft. Planningtorock

5. “Witch” ft. No Bra

6. “Hija”

7. “Boquifloja”

8. “Alien Inside” ft. Shirley Manson

9. “Altar”

10. “Lost Woman Found”

11. “Paw”

Kick iiii is out 12/03 via XL Recordings.