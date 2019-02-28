Shabnam Ferdowski

LA indie singer-songwriter Rosie Tucker‘s label debut, Never Not Never Not Never Not, is out via New Professor next Friday, and Tucker has shared another great new track from the record in anticipation of its release. “Lauren” is a tender dedication to a friend on the cusp of being lost. The song is affectionate and a little bit sad, unfolding new readings of the lyrics and melody each time you listen to it.

“‘Lauren’ is a song about having a best friend who you tap goodnight to through the plywood wall of the big ugly pink Victorian house you both live in and what happens when that friend gets sick very suddenly,” Tucker said in a press statement.

Tucker’s brilliantly specific songwriting makes you feel every hurt and every moment of catharsis. “Lauren” is one of the best songs on Never Not Never Not Never Not, but the whole record is something special, so be sure to check back after the release.

Tucker is currently touring the US in support of the record. Check out their dates and listen to “Lauren” below.

03/01 – San Francisco, CA @ Swedish American Music Hall

03/02 – Santa Cruz, CA @ The Crepe Place

03/08 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Hi Hat (release show)

03/12 – Austin, TX @ Side Bar

03/12 – Austin, TX @ Cheer Up Charlie’s

03/14 – Austin, TX @ Hole In The Wall

03/15 – Austin, TX @ Dozen Street

03/16 – San Antonio, TX @ Bang Bang

03/18 – Fort Collins, CO @ The Flower Bed

03/20-24 – Boise, ID @ Treefort Music Fest

03/25 – Seattle, WA @ The Crocodile Bar

03/26 – Salem, OR @ The Space

03/28 – Portland, OR @ TBA

03/29 – Bay Area, CA @ TBA

03/30 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Moroccan Lounge