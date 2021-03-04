Inglewood native Rucci sums up his relatable mission statement on this week’s installment of UPROXX Sessions, imploring listeners to “Believe In Me” with a performance of his M*dget track sans guest rapper Mozzy. Rucci, a mainstay of LA’s post-G-funk circuit for years now, experienced his first taste of national recognition with the confessional Tako’s Son in 2019, following up with two projects in 2020: an EP, I’m Still Me, and M*dget, a full-length featuring all sorts of California rappers from AllBlack to AzChike to White John.

Rucci joins AzChike, Drakeo The Ruler, and Almighty Suspect as the latest member of this bubbling underground fraternity to grace the UPROXX Sessions stage. He’s also in prime position to receive just as much — if not more — attention, thanks to recent collaborations with well-known West Coast standouts like Mozzy and Vince Staples. With his honest, heartfelt style and plainspoken witticisms, he’s the perfect rep for the latest wave of Los Angeles artists lining up to take the city’s hip-hop into the next decade.

Watch Rucci’s heartfelt performance of “Believe In Me” above.

UPROXX Sessions is Uproxx’s performance show featuring the hottest up-and-coming acts you should keep an eye on. Featuring creative direction from LA promotion collective, Ham On Everything, and taking place on our “bathroom” set designed and painted by Julian Gross, UPROXX Sessions is a showcase of some of our favorite performers, who just might soon be yours, too.