Run-DMC and 12on12 have released a limited-edition vinyl paying tribute to Jam Master Jay on the 35th anniversary of the group’s third album, Raising Hell. With artwork created by LA artist Reena Tolentino, the release is a compilation curated by Darryl “DMC” McDaniels and Joseph “Run” Simmons, featuring “a premium package” and “double-disc gatefold vinyl with exclusive Run-DMC labels featured on the discs.”
Only 500 copies have been made, so the price tag of $225 just might be worth it for serious collectors. The album itself features hip-hop classics like “Superrappin” by Grandmaster Flash & The Furious Five, as well as Run-DMC’s own “Rock Bock” and the original Aerosmith version of “Walk This Way.” There’s also a beanie available for $50 or you can get both bundled for $260. Check it out here.
Track Listing:
Side A
1.) “Superrappin’” by Grandmaster Flash & The Furious Five
2.) “Seven Minutes of Funk” by The Whole Darn Family
Side B
1.) “Planet Rock” by Afrika Bambaataa & Soul Sonic Force
2.) “Trans Europe Express” by Kraftwerk
3.) “Walk This Way” by Aerosmith
4.) “Rock Box” by RUN DMC
Side C
1.) “Apache (Jump On It)” by The Sugarhill Gang
2.) “Brand Nubian” by Brand Nubian
3.) “Good Times” by Chic
Side D
1.) “Love Is the Message” by MFSB
2.) “The Look of Love” by Kenny G
3.) “You Bring Me Joy” by Anita Baker