Russ Returns With The Guitar-Strumming ‘Drives,’ An Alt-Rock Throwback

Uproxx cover star Russ might be best known for his beats-and-bars approach to straightforward rap or crooning through R&B ballads, but on his latest single “Drives” — his first of 2024 — he dips into a new well of inspiration: millennial soft rock akin to Plain White T’s’ 2006 hit “Hey There Delilah.”

Strumming an acoustic guitar and putting on a surprisingly adept falsetto, Russ reels off a tale of heartbreak (although it’s told from a third-person perspective this time around). Russ narrates as his sad protagonist smokes a bowl and hits the road while reflecting on her messy past relationships.

However, this time around, she learns her lesson; instead of going back to an old flame who flamed out, she looks forward to the future. It’s not exactly optimistic but there’s a thread of hope and resilience humming along under all of it. It’s pretty and plaintive, and honestly, I couldn’t be too mad at him for switching lanes for a while and seeing where “Drives” — and more tunes like it — will take him.

The Atlanta entertainer explained the departure in a post on Twitter, encouraging artists to make music that they want, not just what’s popular or expected. It’s good advice. Check out “Drives” above.