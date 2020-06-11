As Wu-Tang Clan continues to expand its entertainment empire into television and film, many fans still speculate about the status of the group’s music, often wondering when a new Wu-Tang album might be in the cards. The topic was addressed by RZA, the Clan’s de facto head, on the latest episode of Rick Rubin’s Broken Record podcast. When the host asked RZA about his current relationship with the rest of the pioneering supergroup, RZA’s answer was — much like the rest of Wu-Tang’s long history together — complicated.

“We are a brotherhood,” RZA replied, maintaining that although the group has its internal disagreements, they all share respect and love for one another. “Look, my best example Rick is that I got a lawsuit, U-God is suing me, right? And this lawsuit has been going on for three years. And we were in Australia, last year. They did a Wu-Tang tour in Australia [at] the Syndey Opera House, and he gets there and his credit card isn’t working. So I took my credit card, put him in a suite, and took care of everything for him. And then GZA’s like ‘Only Wu could do that. This ni**a’s suing you, and you’re feeding him and lending him money.’ I said [that’s] business, I love this man.’ I love my brothers, man.”

RZA credits their long history together with keeping them close, noting that their relationship is unusual in hip-hop. “Wu-Tang wasn’t just a bunch of guys…a lot of these bands, maybe two guys know each other. This is a group of men who, at minimum, [have] 25-30 year relationships. Me and Raekwon go back to the third grade… and that part of it permeates and seems to trump anything else.”

Watch RZA’s insightful interview with Rick Rubin above.

