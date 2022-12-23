Salt Bae’s World Cup Antics Even Got Him Banned From Rolling Loud In Los Angeles — Allegedly

With Rolling Loud’s return to Los Angeles right around the calendar corner, the festival recently revealed its lineup featuring headliners Future, Playboi Carti, and Travis Scott. This week, though, the fest’s organizers added someone to the list of people who can’t go to the 2023 event: Nusret Gökçe, aka viral chef Salt Bae. Jumping on the recent announcement that FIFA would be blocking his attendance from future events after his antics at the recently concluded World Cup in Qatar, the Rolling Loud Twitter account wrote, “We have also banned Salt Bae from Rolling Loud LA 2023 in March.”

We have also banned Salt Bae from Rolling Loud LA 2023 in March — Rolling Loud (@RollingLoud) December 22, 2022

Of course, it’s pretty obvious that the statement is more of a joke than anything else. The Rolling Loud social media manager has proven to have a pretty wicked sense of humor — even razzing a rapper whose stage was only attended by 13 people — so it’s probably just a reference to all the other events showing Gökçe the proverbial red card for wandering onto the pitch after Argentina’s World Cup final victory over France to kiss the trophy last Sunday. FIFA issued the salty chef with a ban from the 2023 US Open Cup final as it considers what other actions it will take against him.