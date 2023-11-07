Six years after releasing his highly revered debut studio album, Process, Sampha has returned with new music, starting with “Simple 2.0” and “Only.” Last month, he dropped his long-awaited follow-up album Lahai. Sampha went on to share the inspiration behind the album’s title, saying, “‘Lahai’ [is my] grandfather’s name. My middle name. My next musical chapter. My next album. Fever Dreams. Continuums. Dancing. Generations. Syncopation. Bridges. Grief. Motherlands. Love. Spirit. Fear. Flesh. Flight.”

Before the album was made available online, Sampha revealed he would embark on the Lahai Tour with stops in the United Kingdom and the US. The North American leg kicked off at the Regency Ballroom on October 29 in San Francisco, California. Here is Sampha’s Lahai Tour setlist, according to Setlist.fm.

1. “Plastic 100°C”

2. “Hold On” (SBTRKT cover)

3. “Satellite Business”

4. “Suspended”

5. “Inclination Compass (Tenderness)”

6. “Without”

7. “Gabriel” (Roy Davis Jr. cover)

8. “Stereo Colour Cloud (Shaman’s Dream)”

9. “Spirit 2.0”

10. “Too Much”

11. “(No One Knows Me) Like the Piano”

12. “Can’t Go Back”

13. “Dancing Circles”

14. “Only”

15. “Can’t Get Close”

16. “Blood on Me”

Encore:

17. “Happens”

View the remaining tour stops below.

11/7 — New York City @ Webster Hall

11/11 — Washington, D.C. @ Howard Theatre

11/13 — Philadelphia @ Franklin Music Hall

11/15 — Atlanta @ The Eastern

12/4 — Berlin @ Theater des Westens

12/5 — Amsterdam @ Royal Theatre Carré

12/7 — Paris @ Cirque d’Hiver