Saucy Santana and Flo Milli are out for blood on their new single. Tonight (June 16), the two have dropped “Whole Family,” a banging new collaboration that arrives out of the blue.

On “Whole Family,” the two rap superstars ride to the beat, which features a sample of “Apache” of The Sugarhill Gang. The two want all the smoke, as they start calling out their opps’ whole family.

“B*tch, you a ho / Yo’ mammy a ho / yo’ granny a ho / Yo’ whole family full of hoes / B*tch, you did yo’ toеs / Rockin’ them hand-me-down clothes,” the two rap on the chorus.

Santana’s verse is filled with scandalous double entendres, and he even makes a clever allusion to Will Smith, who famously danced to “Apache” on a famous episode of The Fresh Prince Of Bel-Air.

“Hands on my hips like I’m Will Smith / And if that [man] got a big ol’ d*ck, jump on it,” he raps

Equally as explosive is Flo’s verse, on which, she keeps her haters on notice.

“I can throw shade, and I bet she gon’ catch it / watching my page, hope the b*tch get the message,” she says.

You can listen to “Whole Family” above.