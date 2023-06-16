Music

Saucy Santana And Flo Milli Are Coming For Your ‘Whole Family’ On Their Fiery New Collaboration

Saucy Santana and Flo Milli are out for blood on their new single. Tonight (June 16), the two have dropped “Whole Family,” a banging new collaboration that arrives out of the blue.

On “Whole Family,” the two rap superstars ride to the beat, which features a sample of “Apache” of The Sugarhill Gang. The two want all the smoke, as they start calling out their opps’ whole family.

“B*tch, you a ho / Yo’ mammy a ho / yo’ granny a ho / Yo’ whole family full of hoes / B*tch, you did yo’ toеs / Rockin’ them hand-me-down clothes,” the two rap on the chorus.

Santana’s verse is filled with scandalous double entendres, and he even makes a clever allusion to Will Smith, who famously danced to “Apache” on a famous episode of The Fresh Prince Of Bel-Air.

“Hands on my hips like I’m Will Smith / And if that [man] got a big ol’ d*ck, jump on it,” he raps

Equally as explosive is Flo’s verse, on which, she keeps her haters on notice.

“I can throw shade, and I bet she gon’ catch it / watching my page, hope the b*tch get the message,” she says.

You can listen to “Whole Family” above.

Listen To This
The Best Pop Albums Of 2023 So Far
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by: Uproxx authors
The Best Indie Albums Of 2023 So Far
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: Uproxx authors
The Best New Hip-Hop This Week
by: Uproxx authors
×