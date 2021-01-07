Saweetie And Doja Cat‘s joint track “Best Friend” hasn’t even debuted yet (at the time of publication of this post) and it’s already being accused of plagiarism. LA hip-hop duo Ceraadi saw a snippet of Saweetie and Doja’s “Best Friend” video and think it’s suspiciously similar to one they released last year. It didn’t take long, though, for Saweetie to swoop in and shut down rumors that she copied Ceraadi’s concept.

Ceraadi shared Instagram post that gave side-by-side comparisons between their recently released “BFF” video and Doja and Saweetie’s forthcoming “Best Friend” visual. The main bulk of their argument comes from a scene of Doja and Saweetie riding together in an iced-out car. Ceraadi’s video also included a shot of the two rappers cruising in a car, though the two clips look vastly different.

Saweetie’s Icy Gang fandom alerted her to the accusations and the rapper threw some shade underneath Ceraadi’s post. “Oh my god we’ll totalyyyy add you in the credz! MY IDOLS,” she wrote with sarcasm.

#Saweetie gives a nice nasty dose of shade after #Ceraadi accuses her of jacking video concept- ☕️ Sn: are these girls old enough to remember Thelma and Louise? 🥴 pic.twitter.com/5G7xcBmDuP — All Tea All Shade (@TeaTimeTips2) January 7, 2021

Saweetie did end up giving credit to the “Best Friend” video’s inspiration. Sharing the picture on Twitter, Saweetie wrote: “Nah sis, this was my inspo. I wish people did their due diligence before running to the internet. I never saw your shoot. Great minds must think alike, your look is dope too.”

Nah sis, this was my inspo. I wish people did their due diligence before running to the internet. I never saw your shoot. Great minds must think alike, your look is dope too. https://t.co/QAnNkzKrCx pic.twitter.com/fPw3H0urtJ — diamonté 🐻‍❄️ (@Saweetie) January 6, 2021

See Saweetie shut down the plagiarism accusations above.

