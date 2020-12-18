Saweetie Always Looks The Part

“I’m a rapper, I just play around in fashion,” Saweetie raps on her song “Pretty B*tch Freestyle,” a 2-minute ode to her icy girl lifestyle.

The Bay Area artist, born Diamonté Harper, has taken over social media in the past few months with digital content featuring her designer bags and clothing as special guests. Before this year, the rapper began to evolve her style with looks at fashion week, and a collection with Pretty Little Thing. Now, she has posted indoor and outdoor looks throughout the year, launched another collection with the fast-fashion brand, and solidified herself as a style influencer.

Her steady ascension in fashion is not by accident. Saweetie shared with UPROXX via email, her dedication to learning the history of style and design.

“My style is always growing because I am always researching to better my fashion, style, and taste,” she says. “I have a lot of vintage books like YSL fashion books to study past models and innovation on how these designers design their collections. I’m always eager to learn.”

In February, the “My Type” rapper attended Milan fashion week for the first time. She wore posh pieces from Prada, HARRYHALIM, Moschino, and a Romeo Hunt look she dubbed her one of her favorite.

With the extra time inside created by the events of 2020, when not recording music, Saweetie managed to merge her carefree personality with a natural skill for content creation, using Instagram and other social media platforms as her stage. She introduced viewers to her Birkin bags as play items, assigning them personas as one would play with Barbie dolls. In fact, the ‘Birkin Bag Bratz’ have their own Instagram account with over 50k followers.

For the “Tap In” rapper, it was not a huge struggle to adjust to more time alone.

“I have only child syndrome,” she says, “so I flourish by myself. I flourish in solitude and I have a lot of fun by myself. I’m always thinking of creative stuff to do, so quarantine has been fun to me. I don’t know; my mind is like a playground. I come up with these ideas and I think of them and write them down and then I execute.”