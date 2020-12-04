Thursday nights, also known as new music release nights, have become an event for music industry folks, and for rising artists in particular. Past midnight on Thursday — 9 PM if you’re lucky enough to keep west coast hours — is normally a time when artists are excited and happy, eager to share their new work with fans. But for Saweetie, who has been having an epic year, tonight became something of a fiasco. Apparently, some wires got crossed when it came to the release date of her new single, “Best Friend,” which features fellow rising rapper/R&B star Doja Cat.

The song had been sent out to journalists and insiders to preview, but then word came that the release had been pushed back to January of next year. It seems that some outlets didn’t get the memo though, as the song still went live on Apple Music tonight. Though it’s not up on Spotify or Youtube, Saweetie was expressing her frustration with the situation actively on Twitter tonight:

I am extremely disappointed in my label WBR for prematurely releasing a single I was so excited about. I feel disrespected. I’m hands on with ALL of my creative & had such a dope rollout for “best friends”. The thirst for clout & $ is real & it overrides the artists’ art. — ❄️ (@Saweetie) December 4, 2020

The wrong version at that smh. Like wtf??? https://t.co/NlTPTcmWWM — ❄️ (@Saweetie) December 4, 2020

We put so much work into the visual & we shot for days for this super cinematic girl anthem. And for this to happen? wow…. — ❄️ (@Saweetie) December 4, 2020

Some industry insiders noted that the label had communicated the song’s release date had been moved:

FWIW: Warner did not officially release this record. We were notified 8 hours ago by the label that it is being delayed until January. Very odd situation. https://t.co/5y4WAaBJnk — Z (@djboothEIC) December 4, 2020

And though the song, which is reportedly the incorrect version, will probably be pulled down quickly, it’s easy to see why Saweetie is frustrated about what happened. In the meantime, now I’m looking forward to the music video!

Saweetie is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.