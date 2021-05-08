Getty Image
Saweetie Took Over The Santa Monica Pier For A Surprise Performance

It’s been a while artists could safely interact with crowds, but with big-name music festivals set to make their return within the coming months it appears this period is nearing an end. With that in mind, Saweetie took her talents to the Santa Monica Pier for a surprise performance. The rapper shared a clip of her performance on Instagram, showing her rapping along to her 2019 track “My Type.” Another video that was posted on social media shows her also performing her new single “Fast (Motion).”

For the performance, Saweetie pretended to be an up-and-coming artist looking to make ends meet, complete with a small container that read “Pretty B*tch Summer Donation” on the floor near her. The set seemed to be a way for Saweetie to bring some additional attention to “Fast (Motion),” which she shared on Friday, with a music video that saw her take the role of a soccer player, racecar driver, skydiver, and more.

Last month, Saweetie appeared in a trailer for the third season of Call Of Duty: Warzone. She later revealed she attended an artist development boot camp to work on her craft.

You can watch videos of Saweetie performance above.

Saweetie is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.

