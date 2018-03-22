SBTRKT’s Bassy Remix Of Chance the Rapper’s ‘All We Got’ Feels Transcendent

03.22.18

Chance the Rapper’s Coloring Book opening salvo “All We Got” has been given the remix treatment courtesy of producer SBTRKT, who shared the track on his Soundcloud this morning.

SBTRKT’s rework hones in on the song’s hook, featuring Kanye West and Chicago Children’s Choir. The blaring brass instruments that gave the original its groove have been transformed here for thick bassy synths, giving the song a kind of transcendental feel. SBTRKT also ramps up the song’s minimal drum machine beat with his own killer live percussion.

On Soundcloud, SBTRKT had this to say about the remix:

thought id share this – as its been on my drive for a year or so – was shared the vocals by Chance & Pat his manager back in late 2016. big fan of Chance and the original song so was fun to give it my own take.
all instruments / live drums played by sbtrkt

Last week Chance called out politicians’ silence on how the Austin Bomber was specifically targeting people of color. Earlier this month he alluded to having recorded more music with Childish Gambino.

This is SBTRKT’s first remix since last year’s take on NAO’s “Bad Blood.” Last we heard from SBTRKT’s original music was 2016’s project SAVE YOURSELF, an EP which featured collaborations with The-Dream, D.R.A.M., Mabel, and Sampha.

