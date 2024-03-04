Schoolboy Q’s new album, Blue Lips, dropped Friday and the South Central rapper is taking the opportunity to look back on his career as a whole. While he’s been more active on Twitter lately as he promotes his new album, he asked fans if he could “be a nerd” and spend some time talking about his past albums. Like Jay-Z before him, he did so in the form of a ranking. Here’s Schoolboy Q’s ranking of his albums, along with the reasoning for each one.

Can I be a nerd real quick and rank my own albums?? — ScHoolboy Q (@ScHoolboyQ) March 3, 2024

How Schoolboy Q Ranked His Albums

6. Setbacks

Q ranks his 2011 debut the lowest out of his discography because “I barely started rapping & u can tell.” However, he does credit TDE President Punch for being “smart” for signing him.

I barely started rapping & u can tell.. finding myself but was pretty good for only rapping about 4-5 years.. puncH was smart for signing me — ScHoolboy Q (@ScHoolboyQ) March 3, 2024

5. Crash Talk

2019’s Crash Talk was Q’s most recent release but it’s far from his favorite. Although he thinks the album has “sum of my best rappin even tHo it wasn’t to my standards,” he gives it a demerit for “cHasing tHe first week number.”

Was cHasing tHe first week number 🤦🏾‍♂️ album Has HigHs tHo 🗣️ to be Honest sum of my best rappin even tHo it wasn’t to my standards personally.. still good tHo — ScHoolboy Q (@ScHoolboyQ) March 3, 2024

4. Oxymoron

Q’s third album lands in the middle of both his discography and his ranking. While it marked the beginning of his commercial dominance, receiving a Platinum certification and spawning fan-favorite singles like “Collard Greens”, “Man Of The Year,” and “Yay Yay,” Quincy didn’t much enjoy having to make multiple versions for different outlets like Target, Best Buy, and Apple (which probably explains why Blue Lips isn’t getting a deluxe edition).

SHOCKING I know 😫 a lot of pop records “ it was my cHoice” I love OutKast and said wHy not 🤷🏾‍♂️ I mean tHis album is extremely good and I’m still living off tHis album literally 🤦🏾‍♂️ da tHing dat killed me wit tHis album was Having to make a (target version, Best Buy… — ScHoolboy Q (@ScHoolboyQ) March 3, 2024

3. Habits & Contradictions

By indie standards, 2012’s Habits & Contradictions was an impressive success, announcing Q’s arrival on the mainstream level despite its humble resources. While he says he’d “take away maybe 3 songs” (without saying which three), he gives it an “8/10.”

BRAH I figured it out… made a Hit indie Hands on tHe wHeel 🤔 blessed omg 🤦🏾‍♂️

THere He go 🤦🏾‍♂️ bro so many HigHs… nigHtmare on figg sacrilegious Raymond 1968 portis Head samples.. I don’t know How I pulled tHis off on god… but 8 outta 10 for me… take… — ScHoolboy Q (@ScHoolboyQ) March 3, 2024

2. Blank Face LP

The TDE rapper’s fourth studio album and second on a major, 2016’s Blank Face was his departure from expectations, what he calls “one of the most creative GANGSTA RAP albums ever.” While the creative risks may have hindered it as a high-profile follow-up to his hit mainstream debut, Q considers it a “classic.”

After dropping pop records I didn’t wanna get boxed in.. was told tHis album wasn’t ready yet 🤦🏾‍♂️ yea fucked my Head up almost ruined me. Was told THat part flopped 🤦🏾‍♂️ fucked my Head up.. I stayed down Had a so called bad first week for 2016 standards 😂 sum… — ScHoolboy Q (@ScHoolboyQ) March 3, 2024

1. Blue Lips

Naturally, Q feels like his newest is his best, but he might not be too off-base. Q got vulnerable discussing the direction of the new album, admitting “album been done for years,” but confessing that he wasn’t sure about releasing it in the modern climate. “I just didn’t know wHere I would fit in tHis circus of just bullsHit & algoritHm,” he said. However, it certainly looks like his courage is paying off.

it’s early but it’s How I feel today 🤷🏾‍♂️ could cHange.. I mean braH yall neva Heard me rap like tHis.. album been done for years to be real.. I just didn’t know wHere I would fit in tHis circus of just bullsHit & algoritHm so I made my bed and cHose art… I’m 2 good… — ScHoolboy Q (@ScHoolboyQ) March 3, 2024

Blue Lips is out now via TDE/Interscope.