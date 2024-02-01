It’s been a minute since a new Schoolboy Q project, as his latest album, Crash Talk, was released in April 2019. That was nearly five years ago now, but Schoolboy is ready to end the drought soon: Today (February 1), he shared the tracklist for Blue Lips, his upcoming sixth album that’s set for release on March 1.

He made the reveal with a simple video that shows the tracklist written out on a giant tarp. The clip also highlights multiple dictionary definitions of the term “blue lips”: “speechless, especially as the temporary result of shock or some strong emotion,” “(of a person or mood) shocked, speechless, or embarrassed,” “a particular attitude toward or way of regarding something,” and, “become fully aware of (something) as a fact; understand clearly.”

Fans have been looking forward to the album (in a concrete way, anyway) since this past summer, when the Back On Figg podcast hosts declared, “We been in the mixing process of Schoolboy Q’s album. That sh*t is coming very, very soon.’

Check out the video above and find the Blue Lips tracklist below.