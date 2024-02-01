It’s been a minute since a new Schoolboy Q project, as his latest album, Crash Talk, was released in April 2019. That was nearly five years ago now, but Schoolboy is ready to end the drought soon: Today (February 1), he shared the tracklist for Blue Lips, his upcoming sixth album that’s set for release on March 1.
He made the reveal with a simple video that shows the tracklist written out on a giant tarp. The clip also highlights multiple dictionary definitions of the term “blue lips”: “speechless, especially as the temporary result of shock or some strong emotion,” “(of a person or mood) shocked, speechless, or embarrassed,” “a particular attitude toward or way of regarding something,” and, “become fully aware of (something) as a fact; understand clearly.”
Fans have been looking forward to the album (in a concrete way, anyway) since this past summer, when the Back On Figg podcast hosts declared, “We been in the mixing process of Schoolboy Q’s album. That sh*t is coming very, very soon.’
Check out the video above and find the Blue Lips tracklist below.
Schoolboy Q’s Blue Lips Tracklist
1. “Funny Guy”
2. “Pop”
3. “Thank God 4 Me”
4. “Time Killers”
5. “Yeern 101”
6. “Cooties”
7. “Movie”
8. “Ohio”
9. “Nu Nu”
10. “Blue Slides”
11. “Love Birds”
12. “Lost Times”
13. “First”
14. “Germany ’86”
15. “Faux”
16. “Pig Feet”
17. “Smile”
Blue Lips is out 3/1 via Top Dawg Entertainment/Interscope. Find more information here.