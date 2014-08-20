See Three Decades Of Music Industry Change In One Handy GIF

Senior Pop Culture Editor
08.20.14 3 Comments
Alanis Morissette

Getty Image

The days of Alanis Morissette selling 33 MILLION copies of a single CD are long gone. In 1995, when Jagged Little Pill was released, CDs made up 76% of the music sales pie. Last year, that number sunk to 30.4% The reason why can really be summed up in a single word: the Internet. Where once you could only hear Bruce Springsteen on vinyl, CD, or cassette, now there are at least 15 different ways people pay to consume Born to Run. Digital Music News visualized this by putting together a helpful GIF that shows “30 years of music industry change.” R.I.P. the cassingle.

Via Digital Music News

