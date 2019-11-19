Seth Meyers Thinks Rihanna Is Not A Great Photographer

Earlier this year, Seth Meyers conducted one of 2019’s great music interviews by taking Rihanna out day drinking for a Late Night segment. The two appeared to have a great time together, although Meyers has revealed that following his afternoon with Rihanna, he learned what her greatest weakness may be.

Meyers was a guest on The Tonight Show yesterday in support of his new stand-up special Lobby Baby, and he said that at one point during their day drinking adventure, Rihanna borrowed his phone to take some photos. On Fallon, Meyers showed off the blurry shots Rihanna took, and said, “She at one point took my phone and took a bunch of pictures while we were day drinking, and then when I went through them and looked at them, I’m like, ‘Rihanna’s bad at taking pictures.'”

He went on to reveal that he does not have Rihanna’s phone number, and that he wouldn’t want it anyway, saying, “I think it would be too dangerous to have. You know what I mean? I would spend all day thinking, ‘What’s a funny thing to text Rihanna?’ […] I shouldn’t have Rihanna’s phone number in the same way Trump shouldn’t have nuclear codes.”

Watch Meyers talk about his day with Rihanna above, and revisit the day drinking segment below.