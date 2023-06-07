Sexyy Red
Sexyy Red Announces Her New Album Called ‘Hood Hottest Princess’

Sexyy Red has been breaking through into the hip-hop scene after her videos for “Born By The River” featuring Sukihana and “Pound Town” went viral. A Nicki Minaj and Tay Keith feature on “Pound Town 2” sure helped, too. Now she’s keeping the momentum going.

The St. Louis native just announced her new album Hood Hottest Princess, which will contain both “Pound Town 2” and “Born By The River.” It will also have a feature from Juicy J for a track called “Strictly For The Strippers.” It arrives this Friday, June 9.

Sexyy Red’s flexes are plentiful. She made a cameo in GloRilla’s “Lick Or Sum” music video alongside Yung Miami. She also collaborated with Summer Walker for “Sense Dat God Gave You,” and the pair used the music video as an opportunity to dance in a convenience store and twerk in the parking lot. Hood Hottest Princess is sure to have many shenanigans.

Check out the tracklist below.

1. “I’m The Sh*t”
2. “Skeeyee”
3. “Hellcats Srts”
4. “Pound Town 2” Ft. Nicki Minaj & Tay Keith
5. “Looking For The Hoes (Ain’t My Fault)”
6. “Sexyy Walk”
7. “Strictly For The Strippers” Ft. Juicy J
8. “Nachos”
9. “Mad At Me”
10. “Born By The River” Ft. Sukihana
11. Female Gucci Mane

Hood Hottest Princess is out 6/9. Find more information here.

