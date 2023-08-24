St. Louis star Sexyy Red has hit some major career milestones over the past eight months or so, and soon, she’ll be hitting another with her first headlining tour. After the success of “Pound Town,” it was pretty much inevitable that the unapologetic rapper would bring her hit single — and its follow-up album, Hood Hottest Princess — on the road to touch fans in person. And, of course, the tour is named after the album: The Hood Hottest Princess Tour kicks off October 16 in Boston, with Red’s hometown show landing on Halloween Eve. She’ll wrap things up toward the end of November in San Francisco, hitting most of the major US stops between. Red was also recently added as a supporting act for Drake and 21 Savage’s It’s All A Blur Tour, so it sounds like things are looking up in a big way.

10/16 – Boston, MA @ The Paradise Rock Club

10/18 – New York, NY @ Irving Plaza

10/19 – Baltimore, MD @ Baltimore Soundstage

10/21 – Philadelphia, PA @ Theatre of Living Arts

10/24 – Detroit, MI @ St. Andrew’s Hall

10/26 – Cincinnati, OH @ Bogart’s

10/30 – St. Louis, MO @ The Pageant

10/31 – Chicago, IL @ House of Blues

11/01 – Minneapolis, MN @ Varsity Theater

11/04 – Nashville, TN @ Brooklyn Bowl

11/05 – Birmingham, AL @ Iron City

11/09 – Orlando, FL @ The Beacham

11/10 – Fort Lauderdale, FL @ Revolution

11/14 – Atlanta, GA @ Buckhead Theatre

11/15 – Charlotte, NC @ The Underground

11/20 – Houston, TX @ House of Blues

11/21 – Dallas, TX @ Echo Lounge & Music Hall

11/24 – Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren

11/25 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern

11/29 – San Francisco, CA @ The Fillmore