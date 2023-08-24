St. Louis star Sexyy Red has hit some major career milestones over the past eight months or so, and soon, she’ll be hitting another with her first headlining tour. After the success of “Pound Town,” it was pretty much inevitable that the unapologetic rapper would bring her hit single — and its follow-up album, Hood Hottest Princess — on the road to touch fans in person. And, of course, the tour is named after the album: The Hood Hottest Princess Tour kicks off October 16 in Boston, with Red’s hometown show landing on Halloween Eve. She’ll wrap things up toward the end of November in San Francisco, hitting most of the major US stops between. Red was also recently added as a supporting act for Drake and 21 Savage’s It’s All A Blur Tour, so it sounds like things are looking up in a big way.
10/16 – Boston, MA @ The Paradise Rock Club
10/18 – New York, NY @ Irving Plaza
10/19 – Baltimore, MD @ Baltimore Soundstage
10/21 – Philadelphia, PA @ Theatre of Living Arts
10/24 – Detroit, MI @ St. Andrew’s Hall
10/26 – Cincinnati, OH @ Bogart’s
10/30 – St. Louis, MO @ The Pageant
10/31 – Chicago, IL @ House of Blues
11/01 – Minneapolis, MN @ Varsity Theater
11/04 – Nashville, TN @ Brooklyn Bowl
11/05 – Birmingham, AL @ Iron City
11/09 – Orlando, FL @ The Beacham
11/10 – Fort Lauderdale, FL @ Revolution
11/14 – Atlanta, GA @ Buckhead Theatre
11/15 – Charlotte, NC @ The Underground
11/20 – Houston, TX @ House of Blues
11/21 – Dallas, TX @ Echo Lounge & Music Hall
11/24 – Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren
11/25 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern
11/29 – San Francisco, CA @ The Fillmore